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This is HUGE for Team Trump Greg Kelly
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This is HUGE for Team Trump Greg Kelly Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/96c2fac2-bbcc-4e73-85bd-2150f40d6776 The Trump campaign just had a momentum swing in this state, and the president's supporters can expect more victories to come against 'hypocrite' Joe Biden, says Greg Kelly. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV. Published on Nov 12, 2020

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy