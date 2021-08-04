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Situation Update, August 4th, 2021 - Extreme threats, witch hunt tactics force Dr. Mercola to take down his ENTIRE website (MIRRORED)
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Situation Update, August 4th, 2021 - Extreme threats, witch hunt tactics force Dr. Mercola to take down his ENTIRE website (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Health Ranger Report at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/a3a12311-b36f-453b-9eeb-eeedaac6bb68

Big Pharma’s media lackeys — “journo-terrorists” — have struck again, this time unleashing a wave of death threats and vitriol against Dr. Joseph Mercola of Mercola.com, who just announced he’s been forced to take down his entire website of articles and interviews. His work represents 25 years of research and writing about nutrition, wellness, disease prevention and natural immunity, and the taking down of his site is no doubt being celebrated by the pharma-funded criminals who are conspiring with Big Tech and the White House to target and destroy the most influential educators on nutrition and wellness.

This is nothing less than a war against humanity, all justified under the cover of “covid,” a faked plandemic that’s so fake, no laboratory in America can yet produce an isolated reference material standard of covid-19 viral particles that are proven to sicken anyone. The entire thing is a deliberate sham, engineered to push toxic vaccines and a global depopulation agenda for planetary-scale extermination of billions of human beings. But to carry out this mass extermination, they can’t have people like Dr. Mercola teaching the public about vitamin D or ivermectim, for example, since natural immunity is relatively easy to enhance with simple nutrition. (And covid-19 kills almost no one by itself, which is why Cuomo needed to use ventilator-assisted medical murder to pump up the death statistics in New York.)

Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-04-journo-terrorism-strikes-again-extreme-threats-witch-hunt-tactics-force-dr-mercola-to-take-down-his-entire-website.html


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