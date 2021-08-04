Situation Update, August 4th, 2021 - Extreme threats, witch hunt tactics force Dr. Mercola to take down his ENTIRE website

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This is nothing less than a war against humanity, all justified under the cover of “covid,” a faked plandemic that’s so fake, no laboratory in America can yet produce an isolated reference material standard of covid-19 viral particles that are proven to sicken anyone. The entire thing is a deliberate sham, engineered to push toxic vaccines and a global depopulation agenda for planetary-scale extermination of billions of human beings. But to carry out this mass extermination, they can’t have people like Dr. Mercola teaching the public about vitamin D or ivermectim, for example, since natural immunity is relatively easy to enhance with simple nutrition. (And covid-19 kills almost no one by itself, which is why Cuomo needed to use ventilator-assisted medical murder to pump up the death statistics in New York.)
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-04-journo-terrorism-strikes-again-extreme-threats-witch-hunt-tactics-force-dr-mercola-to-take-down-his-entire-website.html
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