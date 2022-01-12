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OPEN a DIGITAL SAFE, UNICORN made by Hot Focus Inc.
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50 views • January 12, 2022
You have tried removing the batteries for
three minutes and using the default code 0000
and it failed; now what?
Here is two simple hacks to get that safe open.
1. Pushing a peace of metal into the gap to release the locking latch.
2. Using a powerful magnet to effect the coil and pin which locks the
the knob.
You can see the back side of door to see how this works with this video.
https://www.brighteon.com/60ec0a0c-98c9-4d13-8ac7-7e2b54619bf3
Disclaimer:
THE MATERIAL CONTAINED ON THIS WEBSITE REPRESENTS THE OPINION, ANALYSIS AND/OR COMMENTARY OF THE APPLICABLE INDIVIDUAL SPEAKER OR AUTHOR.
All movies and clips within are licensed by the respective distribution companies.
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright
Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such as
criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and
research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might
otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use
tips the balance in favor of fair use'
three minutes and using the default code 0000
and it failed; now what?
Here is two simple hacks to get that safe open.
1. Pushing a peace of metal into the gap to release the locking latch.
2. Using a powerful magnet to effect the coil and pin which locks the
the knob.
You can see the back side of door to see how this works with this video.
https://www.brighteon.com/60ec0a0c-98c9-4d13-8ac7-7e2b54619bf3
Disclaimer:
THE MATERIAL CONTAINED ON THIS WEBSITE REPRESENTS THE OPINION, ANALYSIS AND/OR COMMENTARY OF THE APPLICABLE INDIVIDUAL SPEAKER OR AUTHOR.
All movies and clips within are licensed by the respective distribution companies.
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright
Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such as
criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and
research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might
otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use
tips the balance in favor of fair use'
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