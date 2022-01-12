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OPEN a DIGITAL SAFE, UNICORN made by Hot Focus Inc.
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50 views • January 12, 2022
You have tried removing the batteries for
three minutes and using the default code 0000
and it failed; now what?

Here is two simple hacks to get that safe open.
1. Pushing a peace of metal into the gap to release the locking latch.
2. Using a powerful magnet to effect the coil and pin which locks the
the knob.
You can see the back side of door to see how this works with this video.
https://www.brighteon.com/60ec0a0c-98c9-4d13-8ac7-7e2b54619bf3

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'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright
Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such as
criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and
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Keywords
openunicorndigital safehot focus inc
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy