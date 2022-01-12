OPEN a DIGITAL SAFE, UNICORN how the magnet cracks the safe !

A look into the digital safe to see how the magnet works.As you can see in this video that there is a coil, pin, and spring thatlocks the knob and stops the knob from turning.The magnet, effects the coil and or pin resulting in theretraction of the pin.This video is the second part of this video;You have tried removing the batteries forthree minutes and using the default code 0000and it failed; now what?Here is two simple hacks to get that safe open.Disclaimer:THE MATERIAL CONTAINED ON THIS WEBSITE REPRESENTS THE OPINION, ANALYSIS AND/OR COMMENTARY OF THE APPLICABLE INDIVIDUAL SPEAKER OR AUTHOR.All movies and clips within are licensed by the respective distribution companies.'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the CopyrightAct 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such ascriticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, andresearch. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that mightotherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal usetips the balance in favor of fair use'