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OPEN a DIGITAL SAFE, UNICORN how the magnet cracks the safe !
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34 views • January 12, 2022
A look into the digital safe to see how the magnet works.
As you can see in this video that there is a coil, pin, and spring that
locks the knob and stops the knob from turning.
The magnet, effects the coil and or pin resulting in the
retraction of the pin.
This video is the second part of this video;
https://www.brighteon.com/9659299e-84b6-42a1-bcb6-ffca5253c23d
You have tried removing the batteries for
three minutes and using the default code 0000
and it failed; now what?
Here is two simple hacks to get that safe open.
Disclaimer:
THE MATERIAL CONTAINED ON THIS WEBSITE REPRESENTS THE OPINION, ANALYSIS AND/OR COMMENTARY OF THE APPLICABLE INDIVIDUAL SPEAKER OR AUTHOR.
All movies and clips within are licensed by the respective distribution companies.
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright
Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such as
criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and
research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might
otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use
tips the balance in favor of fair use'
As you can see in this video that there is a coil, pin, and spring that
locks the knob and stops the knob from turning.
The magnet, effects the coil and or pin resulting in the
retraction of the pin.
This video is the second part of this video;
https://www.brighteon.com/9659299e-84b6-42a1-bcb6-ffca5253c23d
You have tried removing the batteries for
three minutes and using the default code 0000
and it failed; now what?
Here is two simple hacks to get that safe open.
Disclaimer:
THE MATERIAL CONTAINED ON THIS WEBSITE REPRESENTS THE OPINION, ANALYSIS AND/OR COMMENTARY OF THE APPLICABLE INDIVIDUAL SPEAKER OR AUTHOR.
All movies and clips within are licensed by the respective distribution companies.
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright
Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such as
criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and
research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might
otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use
tips the balance in favor of fair use'
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