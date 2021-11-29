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End Times Productions: Are People Acting Different? [28.11.2021]
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237 views • November 29, 2021
Is it just me, or are people acting crazier than normal? The roads have become battlegrounds, anger levels are at an all-time high. People just stopped caring about each other. Everyone seems angry and disconnected, are you seeing the same thing in your area?
Thanks for watching! God Bless you all.
My answer: Jep also here in Copehagen Denmark, even my hole family, my littlesister just died, 55 years old, already sick with cancer, took the jab and 'pushed' it to everyone also the children:
My little Sister Now Dead + 'Situation' Update Denmark 'CV-19 Passport' in 5 min [12.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/npj51vBQraj4/
https://rumble.com/vp5qxt-my-little-sister-now-dead-situation-update-denmark-cv-19-passport-in-5-min-.html
https://www.brighteon.com/5b3fb721-20f8-40e2-82c6-4c3cbe677aba
https://t.me/KimOsboel/563
52,386 views Nov 28, 2021
End Times Productions
459K subscribers
https://youtu.be/NimShAAOFSk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBlXSyoT2PCHp-oMvPIEN6w
Thanks for watching! God Bless you all.
My answer: Jep also here in Copehagen Denmark, even my hole family, my littlesister just died, 55 years old, already sick with cancer, took the jab and 'pushed' it to everyone also the children:
My little Sister Now Dead + 'Situation' Update Denmark 'CV-19 Passport' in 5 min [12.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/npj51vBQraj4/
https://rumble.com/vp5qxt-my-little-sister-now-dead-situation-update-denmark-cv-19-passport-in-5-min-.html
https://www.brighteon.com/5b3fb721-20f8-40e2-82c6-4c3cbe677aba
https://t.me/KimOsboel/563
52,386 views Nov 28, 2021
End Times Productions
459K subscribers
https://youtu.be/NimShAAOFSk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBlXSyoT2PCHp-oMvPIEN6w
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