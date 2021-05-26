© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trusting Bill Gates to save humanity…
Follow
0
Share
Report
71 views • May 26, 2021
If you don't think the people in power aren't working to reduce the population you are clueless. Ready for that vaccine? Maybe it won't kill you immediately, maybe down the road.....maybe it is designed to expand the current sterility epidemics... American Police News https://www.brighteon.com/c69651db-0fe1-4cd5-b7c9-d582ed703849
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.