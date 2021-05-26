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This Is Getting Too Real.. Why Is Nobody Talking About This (2021)
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461 views • May 26, 2021
Listen......The world is currently at a dangerous crossroad. Populations are exploding, polluting the planet and destroying ecosystems globally. Fauna and flora going extinct, oceans full of plastic and pollution, and fresh water becoming blue gold.
If you don't think the people in power aren't working to reduce the population you are clueless.
Ready for that vaccine?
Maybe it won't kill you immediately, maybe down the road.....maybe it is designed to expand the current sterility epidemics.
I'll be holding out as long as possible.
https://apn990.wixsite.com/website/forum/welcome-to-the-forum/covid-part-ii
If you don't think the people in power aren't working to reduce the population you are clueless.
Ready for that vaccine?
Maybe it won't kill you immediately, maybe down the road.....maybe it is designed to expand the current sterility epidemics.
I'll be holding out as long as possible.
https://apn990.wixsite.com/website/forum/welcome-to-the-forum/covid-part-ii
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