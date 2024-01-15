Create New Account
They're Plotting A Coup
Son of the Republic
Published a day ago

This Is The Leftist Color Revolution/Regime Change Playbook

The Cabal’s Election Rigging Plot

They Mean An Actual Street Fight


READ:

Transition Integrity Project: Preventing A Disrupted Presidential Election & Transition

The Secret History Of The Shadow Campaign That Saved The 2020 Election


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 15 January 2024

https://rumble.com/v474pkr-theyre-plotting-a-coup-ep.-2165-01152024.html

terrorismactivismdan bonginoliberalismconspiracycabalglobalismcouptyrannypolitical violencethird worlddictatorshipinfiltrationregime changeleftismsubversionradicalismtotalitarianismdespotismnihilismextremismcolor revolutionbanana republicautocracy

