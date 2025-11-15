③ All participants in this matter do not need to think about their lives one year from now.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
間もなく壊れ始める。
https://x.com/JINKOUZOUKA_jp/status/1972958759711629408
ファイザーの役員：「コロナワクチンは感染防御の試験をしていない」
https://www.brighteon.com/a1d1011e-8f63-43c0-b0fe-46e2bd9a2173
ワクチンは感染を防ぐための免疫を提供しない
https://www.brighteon.com/f0477592-5668-4094-be2b-fab4b1207a15
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
https://x.com/turu_page/status/1973343753000853752?t=ZdS7s20yqIO5wlb0xcsQlw&s=03
https://x.com/JPN_Doctors/status/1988141692495736969?t=-FeV7Yr7hk3QOwOd7b4eIQ&s=03
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
2025年11月12日 否定ー＞抵抗ー＞模索ー＞受容
https://youtu.be/NKKLF9ovswI?t=31