「他人を守る為に予防接種を受ける」は常に「嘘」でした。欧州議会・新型コロナ公聴会 2022,10,11.

ファイザーの役員：
コロナワクチンは感染防御の試験をしていない
ワクチンパスポートの唯一の目的は人々にワクチン接種を強制すること
そして他人を守るために、という神話が10月から「全国旅行支援」という名前に変わって始まった。
https://twitter.com/fseiichizb4/status/1579852203170598912?s=21
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.