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PROTECT YOURSELVES FROM CORONAVIRUS
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94 views • January 27, 2020
WHAT THE GLOBALIST ELITE HAVED PLANNED CAN BE AVERTED
Don’t be fooled by the powerful Globalist Elite’s plan to exterminate 90% of the Earth’s Human population. Through the use of their invented bio-weapons they will slowly but surely try to reach that goal. If the over 7 billion people on the planet don’t protect themselves against the deadly pathogens that Globalist create in their bio-weapons labs, we will surely perish according to their plans.
The solution called MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) has effectively been proven to alleviate cases of HIV, Malaria, Hepatitis , the H1N1 flu virus, common colds, autism, acne, cancer and much more.
National and international agencies, the supposed vanguards
of our health, have had decades to conduct clinical trials to disprove that MMS should not be used for health benefits, but they chose to cover it up.
The CDC, EPA, FDA, WHO and other entities have had time to
produce competent and reliable evidence to support their claims that the chlorine dioxide solution in MMS does not treat numerous diseases and ailments despite claims by thousands of people who have overcome them through the use of MMS. They refuse to post clinical trials that have proven MMS to be effective.
see: https://www.brighteon.com/8d8ed26f-d37f-40ad-ba14-b3298e9b163c
and https://jimhumble.co/
and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T29BDC2AJNw
how to make Chlorine Dioxide (CDS from MMS) - Youtube
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/g2church
** We now have the “Right To Try” alternative means to better health thanks to our President Trump. Let’s not overlook the Miracle Mineral Solution of the 21st Century.
Don’t be fooled by the powerful Globalist Elite’s plan to exterminate 90% of the Earth’s Human population. Through the use of their invented bio-weapons they will slowly but surely try to reach that goal. If the over 7 billion people on the planet don’t protect themselves against the deadly pathogens that Globalist create in their bio-weapons labs, we will surely perish according to their plans.
The solution called MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) has effectively been proven to alleviate cases of HIV, Malaria, Hepatitis , the H1N1 flu virus, common colds, autism, acne, cancer and much more.
National and international agencies, the supposed vanguards
of our health, have had decades to conduct clinical trials to disprove that MMS should not be used for health benefits, but they chose to cover it up.
The CDC, EPA, FDA, WHO and other entities have had time to
produce competent and reliable evidence to support their claims that the chlorine dioxide solution in MMS does not treat numerous diseases and ailments despite claims by thousands of people who have overcome them through the use of MMS. They refuse to post clinical trials that have proven MMS to be effective.
see: https://www.brighteon.com/8d8ed26f-d37f-40ad-ba14-b3298e9b163c
and https://jimhumble.co/
and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T29BDC2AJNw
how to make Chlorine Dioxide (CDS from MMS) - Youtube
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/g2church
** We now have the “Right To Try” alternative means to better health thanks to our President Trump. Let’s not overlook the Miracle Mineral Solution of the 21st Century.
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