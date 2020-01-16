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Massive Globalist Cover-up of MMS, The Miracle Mineral Supplement of the 21st Century.
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379 views • January 16, 2020
Massive Globalist Cover-up of MMS, The Miracle Mineral Supplement of the 21st Century. Why, beacause it doesn't fit their depopulation agenda.
The Answer to AIDS, herpes, hepatitis, tuberculosis and dozens of other diseases is MMS – Miracle Mineral Solution/CDS – Chlorine Dioxide Solution.
When introduced into the human body the Chlorine Dioxide Ion compound is the most powerful killer of disease that has ever been known. It is the primary ingredient in MMS and is also referred to as Chlorine Dioxide Solution or CDS
This Miracle Mineral supplement works in a few hours. The #1 killer of mankind in the world today is malaria, a disease that is usually overcome by this supplement in only four hours in most cases. This has been proven through clinical trials in
Malawi, a country in eastern Africa. In killing the malaria parasite in the body, there was not a single failure.
For more than 100 years clinics and hospitals have used the active ingredients in this supplement to sterilize hospital floors, tables, equipment, and other items. Now this same powerful germ-killer can be harnessed by the immune system to safely kill pathogens in the human body. Amazing as it might seem, when used correctly, the immune system can use this killer to only attack those germs, bacteria and viruses that are harmful to the body, and does not affect the friendly bacteria in the body nor any of the healthy cells. Thus it is the greatest solution to mankind’s diseases and ills now known; it is not a drug.
This information is far too important to allow any one person or one group or even several groups to have control. It is information that the world should have.
MMS/CDS is safe because it’s an oxidizer and the body handles oxidation naturally, otherwise you could not live on oxygen. It breaks down into very simple natural compound that if given in a controlled way is not harmful to the body. It oxidizes the blood and creates an environment that viruses cannot survive in.
(NaturalNews) The International Federation of Red Cross & Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the parent organization of the more widely known American Red Cross, is currently engaged in a massive cover-up of a simple, non-toxic cure for malaria. A recent field trial conducted with a team of Red Cross humanitarian workers in Uganda found that 100 percent of malaria victims treated with a simple solution mixed in water were healed within 24 to 48 hours -- but now the Red Cross is disassociating from the findings, claiming the trial never even happened.
More Info.? http://jimhumble.co/downloads/
http://mmswiki.is/index.php/Main_Page
The Answer to AIDS, herpes, hepatitis, tuberculosis and dozens of other diseases is MMS – Miracle Mineral Solution/CDS – Chlorine Dioxide Solution.
When introduced into the human body the Chlorine Dioxide Ion compound is the most powerful killer of disease that has ever been known. It is the primary ingredient in MMS and is also referred to as Chlorine Dioxide Solution or CDS
This Miracle Mineral supplement works in a few hours. The #1 killer of mankind in the world today is malaria, a disease that is usually overcome by this supplement in only four hours in most cases. This has been proven through clinical trials in
Malawi, a country in eastern Africa. In killing the malaria parasite in the body, there was not a single failure.
For more than 100 years clinics and hospitals have used the active ingredients in this supplement to sterilize hospital floors, tables, equipment, and other items. Now this same powerful germ-killer can be harnessed by the immune system to safely kill pathogens in the human body. Amazing as it might seem, when used correctly, the immune system can use this killer to only attack those germs, bacteria and viruses that are harmful to the body, and does not affect the friendly bacteria in the body nor any of the healthy cells. Thus it is the greatest solution to mankind’s diseases and ills now known; it is not a drug.
This information is far too important to allow any one person or one group or even several groups to have control. It is information that the world should have.
MMS/CDS is safe because it’s an oxidizer and the body handles oxidation naturally, otherwise you could not live on oxygen. It breaks down into very simple natural compound that if given in a controlled way is not harmful to the body. It oxidizes the blood and creates an environment that viruses cannot survive in.
(NaturalNews) The International Federation of Red Cross & Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the parent organization of the more widely known American Red Cross, is currently engaged in a massive cover-up of a simple, non-toxic cure for malaria. A recent field trial conducted with a team of Red Cross humanitarian workers in Uganda found that 100 percent of malaria victims treated with a simple solution mixed in water were healed within 24 to 48 hours -- but now the Red Cross is disassociating from the findings, claiming the trial never even happened.
More Info.? http://jimhumble.co/downloads/
http://mmswiki.is/index.php/Main_Page
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