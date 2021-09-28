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PSEC - 2021 - FUCK YOU AUSTRALIA! | Big Bill Hells - Police State Parody | 432hz [hd 720p]
PSECmedia
PSECmedia
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303 views • September 28, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - FUCK YOU AUSTRALIA! | Big Bill Hells - Police State Parody" -- Dave Kelso has created a "Big Bill Hells" parody about the Australian Police State and it's indiscriminate brutality.


This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.

Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Big Bill Hell's Retro Car Commercial Parody, Australian Police Abuse Footage, Misc
Hashtags: #bigbillhells #policestate #australia #genocide #parody
Metatags Space Separated: bigbillhells policestate australia genocide parody
Metatags Comma Separated: bigbillhells, policestate, australia, genocide, parody


WATCH / DOWNLOAD --

On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vSl2pQovnLI6/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1289414889139343368?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---FUCK-YOU-AUSTRALIA!---Big-Bill-Hells---Police-State-Parody---432hz--hd-720p-:f?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vn1rgv-psec-2021-fuck-you-australia-big-bill-hells-police-state-parody-432hz-hd-72.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/cktl1h8
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/9554bd24-634c-417f-92f6-b365297392da
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/49dfDMfvRinO2Ie
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=b4a4f7a1ad42548afe737d0821dcbeac3f38fae533f95ff0ea693e4bb6d03ae0&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/422/psec-2021-fuck-you-australia-big-bill-hells-police-state-parody-432hz
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/46346_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html


PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --

LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
Keywords
parodygenocideaustraliapolicestate
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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