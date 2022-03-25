Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Truth About Cancer (ARCHIVED Radio Show 10.18.16)

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The show's title is ' The Truth About Cancer.
Dr Daniels examines the diagnostic and prognostic process. What does the diagnosis really mean ? How accurate is the diagnosis? How effective is the therapy ? Shocking. Tune in. Think Happens.
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Waking Up is Hard to Do - https://www.brighteon.com/2426d07f-fdb9-4cfe-9606-a73d846c4ad4
Waking Up is Hard to Do BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/4f34c6f2-d9cc-4668-8bac-e8274fb8ba84