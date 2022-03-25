Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Truth About Cancer (ARCHIVED Radio Show 10.18.16)

The show's title is ' The Truth About Cancer.

Dr Daniels examines the diagnostic and prognostic process. What does the diagnosis really mean ? How accurate is the diagnosis? How effective is the therapy ? Shocking. Tune in. Think Happens.

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted

Vacation Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578

REFERENCED PODCASTS:

Waking Up is Hard to Do - https://www.brighteon.com/2426d07f-fdb9-4cfe-9606-a73d846c4ad4

Waking Up is Hard to Do BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/4f34c6f2-d9cc-4668-8bac-e8274fb8ba84