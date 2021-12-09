Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Waking Up is Hard to Do BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 01.18.15)

Once you become aware of the threats to your health, how do you relate to the sleep walkers around you? How do you react to the dangers that you have become aware of? Is it better to just go back to sleep?

Dr Daniels shares her experience of waking up. The moments of doubt, months of sleeplessness and finally how she discovered increased happiness. Tune in and learn how you can be awake and enjoy peace of mind with your increased health.

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted

Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578

REFERENCED PODCASTS:

Same Show on Blake Radio: https://www.brighteon.com/2426d07f-fdb9-4cfe-9606-a73d846c4ad4

The Manufacture of Human Androids BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/b1d0e1cb-65d9-4b60-9864-43419ff25c21