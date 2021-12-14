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BOMBSHELL PODCAST: Dr. Lee Merritt (TheMedicalRebel.com) intereviewed by Dr. Daniel Niemiec of Vaccine Choice Australia
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3754 views • December 14, 2021
Podcast featuring Dr. Lee Merritt @ TheMedicalRebel.com !!
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• The Austrian Theory of the Business Cycle - Jonathan Newman https://www.brighteon.com/a9b1f11f-8cdd-4c9d-95a3-2c3c8d07dca9
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