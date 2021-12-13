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Doctors for Covid Ethics: An Interdisciplinary Symposium II — Sounding the Call
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
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17951 views • December 13, 2021
https://doctors4covidethics.org/covid-19-symposium-program-d4ce-and-uk-column-december-10-2021-2/

Covid-19 Symposium Program – D4CE and UK Column, December 10, 2021
Symposium II
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Doctors for Covid Ethics and UK Column will hold the second symposium on December 10, 2021. Experts in science, medicine, finance, media, and the law will speak as they should – freely and honestly.

Livestream: 10th December 2021

18.00 – 21.00 (GMT) / 19.00-22.00 (CET)

LINK FOR LIVESTREAM
19:00 CET Program Overview with Taylor Hudak

Session I with Prof. Michael Palmer MD:
End of gene-based COVID-19 “vaccines”
19.03 CET The steps to salvation

Opening Statement by Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi

19. 15 CET COVID-19 “vaccines” can induce self-destruction

Presentation by Prof. Arne Burkhardt MD

19.45 CET Eye-opening revelations from eye-doctors

Presentation by Carsten Stümke MD

19.55 CET Commentary and Closing Remarks

by Prof. Michael Palmer MD

Planet Lockdown teaser – debut / 5’ break

Session II with Catherine Austin Fitts:
Global Coup D’état.
20.00 CET 2 minutes to midnight: where are we now?

Presentation by Mike Yeadon PhD

20.20 CET Discussion

Brian Gerrish and Piers Robinson PhD with Catherine Austin Fitts

20.40 CET The Real Anthony Fauci

Catherine Austin Fitts talks with Robert F.Kennedy, Jr.

5′ break

Session III with Patrick Henningsen:
Is the Temple of Justitia still standing?
21.00 CET Is the Temple of Justitia still standing?

Overview of the legal landscape with Mary Holland, Renate Holzeisen, Meryl Nass MD and Philipp Kruse with Patrick Henningsen

21.30 CET Controversies Revealed

Mary Holland; Meryl Nass MD and Astrid Stuckelberger with Patrick Henningsen

21.50 CET Sounding the Call – Closing Remarks

by Prof. Michael Palmer MD and Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi MD
Keywords
vaccinetranshumanismvaxjabshotcovid-19covid19covidc19mrnathe great resetvaccine passportvax pass
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Privacy Policy