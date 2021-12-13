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Doctors for Covid Ethics: An Interdisciplinary Symposium II — Sounding the Call
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17951 views • December 13, 2021
https://doctors4covidethics.org/covid-19-symposium-program-d4ce-and-uk-column-december-10-2021-2/
Covid-19 Symposium Program – D4CE and UK Column, December 10, 2021
Symposium II
More
Doctors for Covid Ethics and UK Column will hold the second symposium on December 10, 2021. Experts in science, medicine, finance, media, and the law will speak as they should – freely and honestly.
Livestream: 10th December 2021
18.00 – 21.00 (GMT) / 19.00-22.00 (CET)
LINK FOR LIVESTREAM
19:00 CET Program Overview with Taylor Hudak
Session I with Prof. Michael Palmer MD:
End of gene-based COVID-19 “vaccines”
19.03 CET The steps to salvation
Opening Statement by Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi
19. 15 CET COVID-19 “vaccines” can induce self-destruction
Presentation by Prof. Arne Burkhardt MD
19.45 CET Eye-opening revelations from eye-doctors
Presentation by Carsten Stümke MD
19.55 CET Commentary and Closing Remarks
by Prof. Michael Palmer MD
Planet Lockdown teaser – debut / 5’ break
Session II with Catherine Austin Fitts:
Global Coup D’état.
20.00 CET 2 minutes to midnight: where are we now?
Presentation by Mike Yeadon PhD
20.20 CET Discussion
Brian Gerrish and Piers Robinson PhD with Catherine Austin Fitts
20.40 CET The Real Anthony Fauci
Catherine Austin Fitts talks with Robert F.Kennedy, Jr.
5′ break
Session III with Patrick Henningsen:
Is the Temple of Justitia still standing?
21.00 CET Is the Temple of Justitia still standing?
Overview of the legal landscape with Mary Holland, Renate Holzeisen, Meryl Nass MD and Philipp Kruse with Patrick Henningsen
21.30 CET Controversies Revealed
Mary Holland; Meryl Nass MD and Astrid Stuckelberger with Patrick Henningsen
21.50 CET Sounding the Call – Closing Remarks
by Prof. Michael Palmer MD and Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi MD
Covid-19 Symposium Program – D4CE and UK Column, December 10, 2021
Symposium II
More
Doctors for Covid Ethics and UK Column will hold the second symposium on December 10, 2021. Experts in science, medicine, finance, media, and the law will speak as they should – freely and honestly.
Livestream: 10th December 2021
18.00 – 21.00 (GMT) / 19.00-22.00 (CET)
LINK FOR LIVESTREAM
19:00 CET Program Overview with Taylor Hudak
Session I with Prof. Michael Palmer MD:
End of gene-based COVID-19 “vaccines”
19.03 CET The steps to salvation
Opening Statement by Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi
19. 15 CET COVID-19 “vaccines” can induce self-destruction
Presentation by Prof. Arne Burkhardt MD
19.45 CET Eye-opening revelations from eye-doctors
Presentation by Carsten Stümke MD
19.55 CET Commentary and Closing Remarks
by Prof. Michael Palmer MD
Planet Lockdown teaser – debut / 5’ break
Session II with Catherine Austin Fitts:
Global Coup D’état.
20.00 CET 2 minutes to midnight: where are we now?
Presentation by Mike Yeadon PhD
20.20 CET Discussion
Brian Gerrish and Piers Robinson PhD with Catherine Austin Fitts
20.40 CET The Real Anthony Fauci
Catherine Austin Fitts talks with Robert F.Kennedy, Jr.
5′ break
Session III with Patrick Henningsen:
Is the Temple of Justitia still standing?
21.00 CET Is the Temple of Justitia still standing?
Overview of the legal landscape with Mary Holland, Renate Holzeisen, Meryl Nass MD and Philipp Kruse with Patrick Henningsen
21.30 CET Controversies Revealed
Mary Holland; Meryl Nass MD and Astrid Stuckelberger with Patrick Henningsen
21.50 CET Sounding the Call – Closing Remarks
by Prof. Michael Palmer MD and Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi MD
Keywords
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