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Joe Biden Melts Down at Trump Supporters in Minnesota: "Ugly Folks"
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180 views • October 31, 2020
Joe Biden Melts Down at Trump Supporters in Minnesota: "Ugly Folks" Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/949d808a-b1b9-40ac-9bb0-ac03881087f9
Vice President Joe Biden addressed a drive-in rally Friday afternoon in a parking lot in St. Paul, Minnesota — and was drowned out by the honking of Donald Trump supporters in their cars. Published on Oct 30, 2020
Vice President Joe Biden addressed a drive-in rally Friday afternoon in a parking lot in St. Paul, Minnesota — and was drowned out by the honking of Donald Trump supporters in their cars. Published on Oct 30, 2020
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