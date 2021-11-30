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PSEC - 2021 - VAGINA! | Fire by Scooter PARODY | 432hz [hd 720p]
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50 views • November 30, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - VAGINA! | Fire by Scooter PARODY" -- this is a touch up to an old classic from 2009. Dave Kelso and Mike Colbert create a music video which is a parody of "Fire!" by Scooter. Also uses some clips from the 2009 Xpresit Net Gathering.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Mike Colbert, CC / Fair Use: Scooter, Walter Kelso, Connie Pfursich, Katie Pfursich, Natalie aka Goth Queen, David Rock, Vinny Eastwood, Misc
Hashtags: #comedy #music #parody #fire #scooter
Metatags Space Separated: comedy music parody fire scooter
Metatags Comma Separated: comedy, music, parody, fire, scooter
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/H8kIc2HX9Aya/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1312523992598319112?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---VAGINA!---Fire-by-Scooter-PARODY---432hz--hd-720p-.xm:8?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vq1623-psec-2021-vagina-fire-by-scooter-parody-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/QNtayL4
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/94549976-a34b-4c18-88bc-8078e9d8035a
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/L1IdDeVuw1mbatO
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=bbd66a534327f57ec29afa592961417c1f444f58399768c89b999fcdf0f8cd18&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/593/psec-2021-vagina-fire-by-scooter-parody-432hz-hd-720p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/59526_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Mike Colbert, CC / Fair Use: Scooter, Walter Kelso, Connie Pfursich, Katie Pfursich, Natalie aka Goth Queen, David Rock, Vinny Eastwood, Misc
Hashtags: #comedy #music #parody #fire #scooter
Metatags Space Separated: comedy music parody fire scooter
Metatags Comma Separated: comedy, music, parody, fire, scooter
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/H8kIc2HX9Aya/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1312523992598319112?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---VAGINA!---Fire-by-Scooter-PARODY---432hz--hd-720p-.xm:8?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vq1623-psec-2021-vagina-fire-by-scooter-parody-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/QNtayL4
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/94549976-a34b-4c18-88bc-8078e9d8035a
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/L1IdDeVuw1mbatO
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=bbd66a534327f57ec29afa592961417c1f444f58399768c89b999fcdf0f8cd18&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/593/psec-2021-vagina-fire-by-scooter-parody-432hz-hd-720p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/59526_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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