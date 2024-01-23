Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
💉☠️ CRIMINAL COMPLAINT v. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Anastasia Kotanidou et al tue 23 jan 2024 GeorgeGodley.com vlog.com
channel image
GeoGodley
1 Subscribers
6 views
Published 17 hours ago

rewrite: “Dear Mr. Kougias, on behalf of victims, friends & family, we’d like to file a criminal complaint/ lawsuit against Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Anastasia Kotanidou & others [see Greece list below], with U.S. Attorney Todd Callender’s criminal complaint form https://vaxxchoice.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Combined-Criminal-Complaint-w-Instructions-for-Filing-1.pdf proving MRNA covid “vaccines” and promoters complicit in crimes against humanity, genocide, democide, mass murder/ manslaughter.. Sincerely, GeorgeGodley.com, vlog.com” DEFENDANTS/ PERPETRATORS LIST: https://georgegodley.com/crimes-against-humanity-org-copy-of-corrupt-bezos-amazon-services-host-censored-faces-crimes-agaisnt-humanity-club/

💉☠️ CRIMINAL COMPLAINT v. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Anastasia Kotanidou et al tue 23 jan 2024 GeorgeGodley.com vlog.com https://odysee.com/@GeoGodley:1/criminalcomplaintmitsotakis:9?src=embed&t=44.271304 https://www.bitchute.com/video/QNCzJ0PC3Fo7/ https://rumble.com/v48r9mo--criminal-complaint-kyriakos-mitsotakis-anastasia-kotanidou-tue23jan2024-ge.html       https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/videos/5bd743db-4e6e-42f6-8fb8-51cf3feb6d03 https://www.brighteon.com/94387890-4c08-4a06-923a-11ba9ed528ab

 corruptioncovid, fraudlawsuit legalcovid vaccinecrimes against humanity,   democide,genocidelawsuit,  legal,   criminal complaint,   Greecekotanidoukougiaskyriakos mitsotakislawsuitlegalmass murdermitsotakis,


Keywords
corruptionlawsuitvaccinegenocidelegalfraudcrimes against humanitygreecedemocidemitsotakiscovidkotanidoukougias

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket