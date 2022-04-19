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2037 Eclipse: The Final Reckoning
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5 views • April 19, 2022
The end times are upon us; God's Kingdom is at hand - the signs in the heavens and the earth are not in vain.
Take heed, for everything that you see unfolding today is but the calm before the storm - ready yourself for the unveiling of the New World Order and the end of time.
For what is it but truthful decerning that we may see and understand our fate - the Lord is coming and in this short doc you will hear the spiritual and faithful evidence that proves we are about to enter into the 1260 days of the Beast beginning August, 2024.
This places the taking of the Church sometime after that, in the year of our Lord, in preparation for the wedding supper.
Please see my other materials and videos here:
Is Klaus Schwab the FALSE PROPHET?
https://www.brighteon.com/6cacadf9-7759-4a19-8d0a-a69eb41a1e4b
August 2024 The Beast System WILL RISE!
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/686ecedc-b525-447e-90b2-c2875b8f2264
TWENTY THIRTY SEVEN: The Man of Sin
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/fe6612e4-0528-4227-9f98-a1363fac5bb4
Obama Fulfills Daniel 11 - Pay Attention People, It Is Coming!
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/71a5f82b-3641-4d24-9a00-72e5fcaa8efe
And the full timeline of what God has revealed to me:
https://www.sutori.com/en/story/twenty-thirty-seven--HjKfQnR9DYVskktqp9ywd3PW
Take heed, for everything that you see unfolding today is but the calm before the storm - ready yourself for the unveiling of the New World Order and the end of time.
For what is it but truthful decerning that we may see and understand our fate - the Lord is coming and in this short doc you will hear the spiritual and faithful evidence that proves we are about to enter into the 1260 days of the Beast beginning August, 2024.
This places the taking of the Church sometime after that, in the year of our Lord, in preparation for the wedding supper.
Please see my other materials and videos here:
Is Klaus Schwab the FALSE PROPHET?
https://www.brighteon.com/6cacadf9-7759-4a19-8d0a-a69eb41a1e4b
August 2024 The Beast System WILL RISE!
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/686ecedc-b525-447e-90b2-c2875b8f2264
TWENTY THIRTY SEVEN: The Man of Sin
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/fe6612e4-0528-4227-9f98-a1363fac5bb4
Obama Fulfills Daniel 11 - Pay Attention People, It Is Coming!
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/71a5f82b-3641-4d24-9a00-72e5fcaa8efe
And the full timeline of what God has revealed to me:
https://www.sutori.com/en/story/twenty-thirty-seven--HjKfQnR9DYVskktqp9ywd3PW
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