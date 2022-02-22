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Is Klaus Schwab the FALSE PROPHET?
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11 views • February 22, 2022
Prophetic revelation concerning the coming world government in these end times has caused God to reveal to us the possible identity of the False Prophet.
His words are those of evil and the tightening of restrictions has made his entrance all the more prevalent.
Time to wake up and smell the tyranny - we are entering the end game!
In this video I will show you the proof that Klaus Schwab can fulfill the role of the Flase Prophet in step-by-step analysis.
If you study the end times be sure to check out my other content where show you that God has revealed the identity of the antichrist, where we are in Revelations and what is going to happen in the coming years!
August 2024 The Beast System WILL RISE!
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/686ecedc-b525-447e-90b2-c2875b8f2264
TWENTY THIRTY SEVEN: The Man of Sin
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/fe6612e4-0528-4227-9f98-a1363fac5bb4
Obama Fulfills Daniel 11 - Pay Attention People, It Is Coming!
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/71a5f82b-3641-4d24-9a00-72e5fcaa8efe
And the full timeline of what God has revealed to me:
https://www.sutori.com/en/story/twenty-thirty-seven--HjKfQnR9DYVskktqp9ywd3PW
His words are those of evil and the tightening of restrictions has made his entrance all the more prevalent.
Time to wake up and smell the tyranny - we are entering the end game!
In this video I will show you the proof that Klaus Schwab can fulfill the role of the Flase Prophet in step-by-step analysis.
If you study the end times be sure to check out my other content where show you that God has revealed the identity of the antichrist, where we are in Revelations and what is going to happen in the coming years!
August 2024 The Beast System WILL RISE!
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/686ecedc-b525-447e-90b2-c2875b8f2264
TWENTY THIRTY SEVEN: The Man of Sin
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/fe6612e4-0528-4227-9f98-a1363fac5bb4
Obama Fulfills Daniel 11 - Pay Attention People, It Is Coming!
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/71a5f82b-3641-4d24-9a00-72e5fcaa8efe
And the full timeline of what God has revealed to me:
https://www.sutori.com/en/story/twenty-thirty-seven--HjKfQnR9DYVskktqp9ywd3PW
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