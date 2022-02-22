Is Klaus Schwab the FALSE PROPHET?

Prophetic revelation concerning the coming world government in these end times has caused God to reveal to us the possible identity of the False Prophet.His words are those of evil and the tightening of restrictions has made his entrance all the more prevalent.Time to wake up and smell the tyranny - we are entering the end game!In this video I will show you the proof that Klaus Schwab can fulfill the role of the Flase Prophet in step-by-step analysis.If you study the end times be sure to check out my other content where show you that God has revealed the identity of the antichrist, where we are in Revelations and what is going to happen in the coming years!August 2024 The Beast System WILL RISE!TWENTY THIRTY SEVEN: The Man of SinObama Fulfills Daniel 11 - Pay Attention People, It Is Coming!And the full timeline of what God has revealed to me: