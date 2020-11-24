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EP. 2336A - [CB]/[DS] MOVE FORWARD WITH RESET, TRUMP COUNTERS WITH EO
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193 views • November 24, 2020
EP. 2336A - [CB]/[DS] MOVE FORWARD WITH RESET, TRUMP COUNTERS WITH EO. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/940e4c20-fa79-492d-8c9d-acdf2ff4a2e1 The elite [CB] are moving forward with their reset, this has nothing to do with covid, it has everything to do with their new world order. This has been in the works for a long time but Trump made it impossible for them to carry it out using a war. Trump is now countering their plan. Published On November 24th, 2020.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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