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PSEC - 2022 - Freedom Of Speech | What It IS And IS NOT | 432hz [hd 720p]
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2 views • March 01, 2022
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - Freedom Of Speech | What It IS And IS NOT" -- Dave Kelso and TLBtalk CEO Roger Landry discuss what freedom of speech actually is, and what it isn't that sometimes people think it is.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List:Dave Kelso, Roger Landry
Hashtags: #freespeech #censorship #socialmedia #constitution
Metatags Space Separated: freespeech censorship socialmedia constitution
Metatags Comma Separated: freespeech, censorship, socialmedia, constitution
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/lsiV7POADn5M/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1345243298020724747?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---Freedom-Of-Speech---What-It-IS-And-IS-NOT---432hz--hd-720p-:7?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vw4rdp-psec-2022-freedom-of-speech-what-it-is-and-is-not-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/WW1XTCC
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/93aee741-b369-4edf-84b0-513f76bd76e8
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/P21l8qQB2iymcdC
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=cad4ac634992dc24d56a6aaafbc76aff87594679f291fdcbecca7dd6c4d95b74&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/75550_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List:Dave Kelso, Roger Landry
Hashtags: #freespeech #censorship #socialmedia #constitution
Metatags Space Separated: freespeech censorship socialmedia constitution
Metatags Comma Separated: freespeech, censorship, socialmedia, constitution
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/lsiV7POADn5M/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1345243298020724747?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---Freedom-Of-Speech---What-It-IS-And-IS-NOT---432hz--hd-720p-:7?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vw4rdp-psec-2022-freedom-of-speech-what-it-is-and-is-not-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/WW1XTCC
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/93aee741-b369-4edf-84b0-513f76bd76e8
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/P21l8qQB2iymcdC
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=cad4ac634992dc24d56a6aaafbc76aff87594679f291fdcbecca7dd6c4d95b74&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/75550_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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