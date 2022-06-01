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Dr. Sam Bailey: The Monkey-(Pox) 'Virus' 'Mythology'! [31.05.2022]
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112 views • June 01, 2022
Note: 80 % of the videos I share get 'banned' here since brighteon last 'update', to see all the videos I share you have to go to https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ ...
'Freedom to Speach' my as, Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
“Monkeypox” – who could have seen it coming? ??
Our Virus Mania team has been warning about false pandemics for decades. However, I didn’t think they’d try something this extreme.
Is monkeypox actually something you need to worry about or are they repackaging existing diseases through another fraudulent PCR?
Monkeypox article: https://drsambailey.com/viruses/monkeypox-mythology/
Show notes & references: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/viruses-unplugged/monkeypox-mythology-video/
--
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
TERRAIN Trailer: Another 'Strike' from Satanic YouTube Today! Part 1/2 [20.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u3QFqEkg1qWz/
--
'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!
The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/
The Viral Delusion Part 3: The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIx9Mbrk659l/
The Viral Delusion Part 4 - AIDS, The Deadly Deception! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1CWUCyNcCrv/
The Viral Delusion Part 5 - Sequencing The 'Virus' Without The 'Virus'! [06.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l0VxeY70Z53a/
--
May 31st, 2022 - 3,608 views
Dr. Sam Bailey
@drsambailey
42K Followers
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/monkeypox-mythology:2
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Virus Mania Paperback: https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/
https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial
Mail: [email protected]
'Freedom to Speach' my as, Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
“Monkeypox” – who could have seen it coming? ??
Our Virus Mania team has been warning about false pandemics for decades. However, I didn’t think they’d try something this extreme.
Is monkeypox actually something you need to worry about or are they repackaging existing diseases through another fraudulent PCR?
Monkeypox article: https://drsambailey.com/viruses/monkeypox-mythology/
Show notes & references: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/viruses-unplugged/monkeypox-mythology-video/
--
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
TERRAIN Trailer: Another 'Strike' from Satanic YouTube Today! Part 1/2 [20.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u3QFqEkg1qWz/
--
'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!
The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/
The Viral Delusion Part 3: The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIx9Mbrk659l/
The Viral Delusion Part 4 - AIDS, The Deadly Deception! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1CWUCyNcCrv/
The Viral Delusion Part 5 - Sequencing The 'Virus' Without The 'Virus'! [06.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l0VxeY70Z53a/
--
May 31st, 2022 - 3,608 views
Dr. Sam Bailey
@drsambailey
42K Followers
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/monkeypox-mythology:2
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Virus Mania Paperback: https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/
https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial
Mail: [email protected]
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