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ARCHBISHOP VIGANO: GREAT RESET IS MASONIC BLUEPRINT TO INTRODUCE LUCIFERIAN RELIGION
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31 views • September 02, 2021
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/vigano-considerations-on-the-great-reset-and-the-new-world-order/
ARCHBISHOP VIGANO: GREAT RESET IS MASONIC BLUEPRINT TO INTRODUCE LUCIFERIAN RELIGION https://www.trunews.com/stream/archbishop-vigano-great-reset-is-masonic-blueprint-to-introduce-luciferian-religion
ARCHBISHOP VIGANO: COVID RESPONSE IS INTRODUCTION OF LUCIFERIAN NEW WORLD ORDER https://www.trunews.com/stream/archbishop-vigano-covid-response-is-introduction-of-luciferian-new-world-order
Archbishop Vigano: Covid Response Is Introduction Of Luciferian New World Order
Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles leads the program, dismissing CNN’s announcement implying his death. Together with Doc Burkhart, Rick heads up a discussion on how today’s science of creating hybrids and chimeras may be a foretelling of the true Beast system.
Rick also opens a discussion of the latest editorial missive by Archbishop Vigano, who is making the assertion that Pope Francis is not only in bed with the New World Order, but whose task is to liquidate the church, and set up a new global religion under the worship of Lucifer.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart. Airdate (9/1/21)
Content Contributed By — TruNews Team
Take the broadcast with you!
Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles asks for help in identifying the Mystery Man protecting Patrick Byrne at a Mike Lindell election event earlier this year. Doc Burkhart reveals the latest update to the Amazon AWS terms of service, identifying a coming zombie apocalypse. The team also further examines Archbishop Vigano’s recent letter, focusing on how Freemasonry is driving the world into the arms of a Luciferian religion.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart. Airdate (9/2/21)
Content Contributed By — TruNews Team
Take the broadcast with you! New World Order The Luciferian matrix of the New World Order Lucifer represents Life, Thought, Progress, Civilization, Liberty, Independence… Lucifer is the Logos, the Serpent, the Savior. https://www.brighteon.com/c9b51b80-b2b9-4978-a730-7e8a4aef4d60 https://www.brighteon.com/c9b51b80-b2b9-4978-a730-7e8a4aef4d60
LIBERA NOS A MALO
Considerations on the Great Reset and the New World Order
No one will be part of the New World Order
unless he carries out an act of worship to Lucifer.
No one will enter the New Age unless he receives Luciferian initiation.
David Spangler
Director of the United Nations Planetary Initiative Project
(Reflections on The Christ, Findhorn, 1978)
For more than a year and a half we have been helplessly witnessing the succession of incongruent events to which most of us are unable to give a plausible justification. The pandemic emergency has made particularly evident the contradictions and illogicalities of measures nominally intended to limit contagion – lockdowns, curfews, closures of commercial activities, limitations of public services and classes, suspension of citizens’ rights – but which are disavowed daily by conflicting voices, by clear evidence of ineffectiveness, by contradictions on the part of the same health authorities. There is no need to list the measures that almost all the governments of the world have taken without achieving the promised results. If we limit ourselves to the presumed advantages that the experimental gene serum should have brought to the community – above all immunity to the virus and renewed freedom of movement – we discover that an Oxford University study published in The Lancet (here) stated that the viral load of those vaccinated with a double dose is 251 times greater than the first strains of the virus (here), despite the proclamations of world leaders, starting with the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, according to whom “whoever gets vaccinated lives, whoever does not get the vaccine dies.” The side effects of the gene serum, cleverly disguised or deliberately not registered by the national health authorities, seem to confirm the danger of taking the vaccine and the disturbing unknowns for the health of citizens which we will soon have to face.
ARCHBISHOP VIGANO: GREAT RESET IS MASONIC BLUEPRINT TO INTRODUCE LUCIFERIAN RELIGION https://www.trunews.com/stream/archbishop-vigano-great-reset-is-masonic-blueprint-to-introduce-luciferian-religion
ARCHBISHOP VIGANO: COVID RESPONSE IS INTRODUCTION OF LUCIFERIAN NEW WORLD ORDER https://www.trunews.com/stream/archbishop-vigano-covid-response-is-introduction-of-luciferian-new-world-order
Archbishop Vigano: Covid Response Is Introduction Of Luciferian New World Order
Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles leads the program, dismissing CNN’s announcement implying his death. Together with Doc Burkhart, Rick heads up a discussion on how today’s science of creating hybrids and chimeras may be a foretelling of the true Beast system.
Rick also opens a discussion of the latest editorial missive by Archbishop Vigano, who is making the assertion that Pope Francis is not only in bed with the New World Order, but whose task is to liquidate the church, and set up a new global religion under the worship of Lucifer.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart. Airdate (9/1/21)
Content Contributed By — TruNews Team
Take the broadcast with you!
Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles asks for help in identifying the Mystery Man protecting Patrick Byrne at a Mike Lindell election event earlier this year. Doc Burkhart reveals the latest update to the Amazon AWS terms of service, identifying a coming zombie apocalypse. The team also further examines Archbishop Vigano’s recent letter, focusing on how Freemasonry is driving the world into the arms of a Luciferian religion.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart. Airdate (9/2/21)
Content Contributed By — TruNews Team
Take the broadcast with you! New World Order The Luciferian matrix of the New World Order Lucifer represents Life, Thought, Progress, Civilization, Liberty, Independence… Lucifer is the Logos, the Serpent, the Savior. https://www.brighteon.com/c9b51b80-b2b9-4978-a730-7e8a4aef4d60 https://www.brighteon.com/c9b51b80-b2b9-4978-a730-7e8a4aef4d60
LIBERA NOS A MALO
Considerations on the Great Reset and the New World Order
No one will be part of the New World Order
unless he carries out an act of worship to Lucifer.
No one will enter the New Age unless he receives Luciferian initiation.
David Spangler
Director of the United Nations Planetary Initiative Project
(Reflections on The Christ, Findhorn, 1978)
For more than a year and a half we have been helplessly witnessing the succession of incongruent events to which most of us are unable to give a plausible justification. The pandemic emergency has made particularly evident the contradictions and illogicalities of measures nominally intended to limit contagion – lockdowns, curfews, closures of commercial activities, limitations of public services and classes, suspension of citizens’ rights – but which are disavowed daily by conflicting voices, by clear evidence of ineffectiveness, by contradictions on the part of the same health authorities. There is no need to list the measures that almost all the governments of the world have taken without achieving the promised results. If we limit ourselves to the presumed advantages that the experimental gene serum should have brought to the community – above all immunity to the virus and renewed freedom of movement – we discover that an Oxford University study published in The Lancet (here) stated that the viral load of those vaccinated with a double dose is 251 times greater than the first strains of the virus (here), despite the proclamations of world leaders, starting with the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, according to whom “whoever gets vaccinated lives, whoever does not get the vaccine dies.” The side effects of the gene serum, cleverly disguised or deliberately not registered by the national health authorities, seem to confirm the danger of taking the vaccine and the disturbing unknowns for the health of citizens which we will soon have to face.
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