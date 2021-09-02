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New World Order The Luciferian matrix of the New World Order Lucifer represents Life, Thought, Progress, Civilization, Liberty, Independence… Lucifer is the Logos, the Serpent, the Savior.
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107 views • September 02, 2021
Our response to the crisis of authority https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/vigano-considerations-on-the-great-reset-and-the-new-world-order/
The corruption of authority is such that it is very difficult – at least in human terms – to hypothesize a peaceful way out. In the course of history, totalitarian regimes have been overthrown by force. It is difficult to think that the health dictatorship that has been established in recent months can be fought differently, since all the powers of the State, all of the means of information, all the international public and private institutions, all of the economic and financial potentates are complicit in this crime.
Faced with this bleak scenario of corruption and conflict of interest, it is indispensable that all those who are not subservient to the globalist plan unite in a compact and cohesive front, in order to defend their natural and religious rights, their own health and that of their loved ones, their freedom, and their goods. Where authority fails in its duties and indeed betrays the purpose for which it has been established, disobedience is not only lawful but obligatory: non-violent disobedience, at least for now, but determined and courageous. Disobedience to the illegitimate and tyrannical diktats of ecclesiastical authority, wherever it shows itself to be an accomplice of the infernal plan of the New World Order.
Conclusion
Allow me to conclude this reflection with a brief spiritual thought. Everything that we know, discover, and understand about the global conspiracy currently unfolding shows us a tremendous reality that is also at the same time sharp and clearly-defined: there are two sides, the side of God and the side of Satan, the side of the children of Light and the side of the children of darkness. It is not possible to come to terms with the Enemy, nor is it possible to serve two masters (Mt 6:24). The words of Our Lord must be engraved in our minds: “Whoever is not with Me is against Me, and whoever does not gather with Me scatters” (Mt 12:30). Hoping to build a world government in which the Divine Kingship of Jesus Christ is outlawed is insane and blasphemous, and no one who has such a plan will ever succeed. Where Christ reigns, peace, harmony and justice reign; where Christ does not reign, Satan is a tyrant. Let us consider this well, whenever we have to choose whether to make agreements with the adversary in the name of a false peaceful coexistence! And let those prelates and civil leaders who think that their complicity only affects economic or health issues, pretending not to know what is behind all this, also consider this well.
Let us turn to Christ, Christ who is the King of hearts, of families, of societies, and of nations. Let us proclaim Him as Our King and Mary Most Holy as Our Queen. Only in this way can the wicked project of the New World Order be defeated. Only in this way can the Holy Church be purified of traitors and renegades. And may God listen to our prayer.
+ Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop
28 August 2021
S. Augustini Episcopi et Confessoris et Ecclesiae Doctoris
___________
1 Father Giuseppe Dossetti (1913-1996) is considered the founder of the “Bologna School” of “progressive Catholicism.” He served as a peritus at Vatican II to Cardinal Giacomo Lercaro, archbishop of Bologna, and was highly influential in controlling the procedures of the Council.
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Catholic ChurchFaithFreedomPolitics - CanadaPolitics - U.S.Politics - World
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Archbishop Carlo Maria ViganòDeep StateNew World Order
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Interview with Bishop Schneider: COVID rules may be ‘a kind of prefiguration’ of the mark of the Beast
Marine commander fired for blasting ‘inept’ military leadership
Assessing the Pope’s responsibility in the chastisement of coronavirus
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The corruption of authority is such that it is very difficult – at least in human terms – to hypothesize a peaceful way out. In the course of history, totalitarian regimes have been overthrown by force. It is difficult to think that the health dictatorship that has been established in recent months can be fought differently, since all the powers of the State, all of the means of information, all the international public and private institutions, all of the economic and financial potentates are complicit in this crime.
Faced with this bleak scenario of corruption and conflict of interest, it is indispensable that all those who are not subservient to the globalist plan unite in a compact and cohesive front, in order to defend their natural and religious rights, their own health and that of their loved ones, their freedom, and their goods. Where authority fails in its duties and indeed betrays the purpose for which it has been established, disobedience is not only lawful but obligatory: non-violent disobedience, at least for now, but determined and courageous. Disobedience to the illegitimate and tyrannical diktats of ecclesiastical authority, wherever it shows itself to be an accomplice of the infernal plan of the New World Order.
Conclusion
Allow me to conclude this reflection with a brief spiritual thought. Everything that we know, discover, and understand about the global conspiracy currently unfolding shows us a tremendous reality that is also at the same time sharp and clearly-defined: there are two sides, the side of God and the side of Satan, the side of the children of Light and the side of the children of darkness. It is not possible to come to terms with the Enemy, nor is it possible to serve two masters (Mt 6:24). The words of Our Lord must be engraved in our minds: “Whoever is not with Me is against Me, and whoever does not gather with Me scatters” (Mt 12:30). Hoping to build a world government in which the Divine Kingship of Jesus Christ is outlawed is insane and blasphemous, and no one who has such a plan will ever succeed. Where Christ reigns, peace, harmony and justice reign; where Christ does not reign, Satan is a tyrant. Let us consider this well, whenever we have to choose whether to make agreements with the adversary in the name of a false peaceful coexistence! And let those prelates and civil leaders who think that their complicity only affects economic or health issues, pretending not to know what is behind all this, also consider this well.
Let us turn to Christ, Christ who is the King of hearts, of families, of societies, and of nations. Let us proclaim Him as Our King and Mary Most Holy as Our Queen. Only in this way can the wicked project of the New World Order be defeated. Only in this way can the Holy Church be purified of traitors and renegades. And may God listen to our prayer.
+ Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop
28 August 2021
S. Augustini Episcopi et Confessoris et Ecclesiae Doctoris
___________
1 Father Giuseppe Dossetti (1913-1996) is considered the founder of the “Bologna School” of “progressive Catholicism.” He served as a peritus at Vatican II to Cardinal Giacomo Lercaro, archbishop of Bologna, and was highly influential in controlling the procedures of the Council.
TOPICS
Catholic ChurchFaithFreedomPolitics - CanadaPolitics - U.S.Politics - World
TAGGED AS
Archbishop Carlo Maria ViganòDeep StateNew World Order
SHARE
17 Comments
Keep this news available to you and millions more
Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives
$
35.00
Donate Now
EDITOR’S MUST READS
Judge reverses decision removing child custody from mom who hasn’t taken COVID-19 jab
Interview with Bishop Schneider: COVID rules may be ‘a kind of prefiguration’ of the mark of the Beast
Marine commander fired for blasting ‘inept’ military leadership
Assessing the Pope’s responsibility in the chastisement of coronavirus
SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HEADLINES »
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