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P. 2331B - [DS] FANTASY LAND, WHO HOLDS THE POWER, WE THE PEOPLE, OPERATORS ACTIVE
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101 views • November 18, 2020
P. 2331B - [DS] FANTASY LAND, WHO HOLDS THE POWER, WE THE PEOPLE, OPERATORS ACTIVE. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/9369e398-a192-4cce-a004-104eea577c55 The battle of all battles. The [DS]/[CB] propaganda has run its course, the evidence is overwhelming and the MSM/Social Media companies will move to the next phase. They are preparing to censor it all, the patriots are not just going to show that the system that was used manipulated this election they are going to show that this has been going on for generations, not just here in the US but around the world, we have been living in a fantasy land. Operators Active. Published On Nov 17, 2020
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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