Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dónde están esos amores - GuitarraVallenata Acompañante - Vallenato
channel image
GuitarraVallenata
4 Subscribers
5 views
Published a day ago

🎥 En esta ocasión analizaremos los acordes para acompañar el tema "Dónde están esos amores" de Luis Egurrola y grabada por Los Diablitos Vallenatos en la voz del desaparecido Jesús Manuel Estrada.


Tono: SOL

Afinación: Normal.


🗓️ [Publicado 18 jul 2020]


📜 La transcripción de acordes en formato PDF se encuentra en la página oficial.



🔗 Listas automáticas:


☑ GuitarraVallenata Acompañante

https://www.brighteon.com/watch/c08ec328-689c-41e1-be0f-794c2fe5ee6c?index=1

☑ GuitarraVallenata Acompañante II

https://www.brighteon.com/watch/d047c8ef-fffc-419d-9517-773286d240ef?index=1

☑ Técnicas para acompañar:

https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5e069ea7-023a-4f93-a7f8-ff6dd8cb3c7f?index=1

☑ Rasgueos Vallenatos para tocar con guitarra (Compilados)

https://www.brighteon.com/a211a718-b6b0-4c1d-a6bb-b4d8086f52a3

📨 Contacto: director @ guitarravallenata.org

🏡 Sitio oficial: https://guitarravallenata.org


👣 Pasos a seguir para mostrar aprecio a mi contenido:


👁 viendo mis vídeos de principio a fin

📣 dejando tu comentario;

👉 dejandome saber porqué te gustó/disgustó;

🗣 y compartiéndolo con tus redes sociales.



#GuitarraVallenata #Guitarra #Vallenato #Musica #Valledupar #Guacharaca # Barranquilla #Colombia

Keywords
colombiacartagenamusicabogotatamborvallenatoguacharacaguitarracongasvalleduparguitarravallenatabarranquillatimbalesguachemaracascencerrosanta martasincelejomonteriariohacha

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket