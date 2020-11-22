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Rasgueos Vallenatos para tocar con guitarra (Compilados)
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25 views • November 22, 2020
Ésta viene siendo una compilación de todos los vídeos que publiqué hace ya un tiempo atrás en donde explicaba los diferentes rasgueos vallenatos. Pienso que juntar todos los vídeos en uno sería más conveniente.
Contacto: Albano Zapata ([email protected])
Sitio oficial: https://guitarravallenata.org
Contacto: Albano Zapata ([email protected])
Sitio oficial: https://guitarravallenata.org
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