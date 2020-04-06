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CORONAVIRUS Destroyed by FDA Approved Drug Ivermectin COVID-19 Possible Cure New RESEARCH STUDY #izreviews
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182 views • April 06, 2020
SOURCE: about 10 minutes in:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/R7Jh0ico3gVi/
YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/RpzRlaKApdA
ALTERNATE: https://www.brighteon.com/930f29b8-4e1b-4f49-a05c-51130ce330f7
ARTICLE:
BREAKTHROUGH? Single dose of common agricultural drug Ivermectin found to “essentially eliminate all viral material” of COVID-19 coronavirus within 48 hours
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-04-05-single-dose-of-agricultural-drug-ivermectin-eliminate-coronavirus.html
(Natural News) A new study published in the journal Antiviral Research finds that Ivermectin, a common agricultural drug used as a de-wormer for cats, dogs, horses and livestock — achieves a 5000-fold reduction in replication of the SARS-cov-2 “Wuhan” coronavirus.
Ivermectin is sold at agricultural supply stores and online retailers such as Amazon.com. It’s normally sold as an edible paste or a sterile solution for injection into cattle and other livestock. The drug is FDA-approved for certain treatments, although not yet FDA approved for treatment of COVID-19. We are not recommending it for human consumption until more data are available.
The study, found here, is entitled, “The FDA-approved Drug Ivermectin inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro.”
STUDY:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0166354220302011
DO NOT GET THIS AS THIS IS FOR HORSES -
Durvet Ivermectin Paste Equine Dewormer - 3 Pack
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01LXKF2VW/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/R7Jh0ico3gVi/
YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/RpzRlaKApdA
ALTERNATE: https://www.brighteon.com/930f29b8-4e1b-4f49-a05c-51130ce330f7
ARTICLE:
BREAKTHROUGH? Single dose of common agricultural drug Ivermectin found to “essentially eliminate all viral material” of COVID-19 coronavirus within 48 hours
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-04-05-single-dose-of-agricultural-drug-ivermectin-eliminate-coronavirus.html
(Natural News) A new study published in the journal Antiviral Research finds that Ivermectin, a common agricultural drug used as a de-wormer for cats, dogs, horses and livestock — achieves a 5000-fold reduction in replication of the SARS-cov-2 “Wuhan” coronavirus.
Ivermectin is sold at agricultural supply stores and online retailers such as Amazon.com. It’s normally sold as an edible paste or a sterile solution for injection into cattle and other livestock. The drug is FDA-approved for certain treatments, although not yet FDA approved for treatment of COVID-19. We are not recommending it for human consumption until more data are available.
The study, found here, is entitled, “The FDA-approved Drug Ivermectin inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro.”
STUDY:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0166354220302011
DO NOT GET THIS AS THIS IS FOR HORSES -
Durvet Ivermectin Paste Equine Dewormer - 3 Pack
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01LXKF2VW/
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