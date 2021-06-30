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What a Free Private City of the (not so distant) Future Will Look Like
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90 views • June 30, 2021
Government is an area of little innovation, ripe for a market upset.
Forming new, better systems of governance is where I intend to make my mark on the world. In this video, I’ll outline my basic design, but certainly not the only design, for a free private city which could replace the nation-state.
It will be built in a jurisdiction negotiated with a host government like a special economic zone, and focus on attracting young entrepreneurs by positioning as an alternative to college...
Why Nation-States Will Die-Off in the Information Age: https://www.brighteon.com/2ddccb1c-ae6d-4ca4-ba03-b041a3506fbf
Free Private Cities: Making governments compete for you: https://amzn.to/3w1dFtK (Amazon affiliate link)
Listen to the Audiobook free with an Audible Premium Plus Free Trial: https://amzn.to/3uXrubZ (Amazon affiliate link)
Read on Kindle: https://amzn.to/3fXSGDu (Amazon affiliate link)
Read the article: https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/what-a-free-private-city-of-the-not-so-distant-future-will-look-like/
Join my email list: https://www.thedailybell.com/welcome-to-the-daily-bell/
Forming new, better systems of governance is where I intend to make my mark on the world. In this video, I’ll outline my basic design, but certainly not the only design, for a free private city which could replace the nation-state.
It will be built in a jurisdiction negotiated with a host government like a special economic zone, and focus on attracting young entrepreneurs by positioning as an alternative to college...
Why Nation-States Will Die-Off in the Information Age: https://www.brighteon.com/2ddccb1c-ae6d-4ca4-ba03-b041a3506fbf
Free Private Cities: Making governments compete for you: https://amzn.to/3w1dFtK (Amazon affiliate link)
Listen to the Audiobook free with an Audible Premium Plus Free Trial: https://amzn.to/3uXrubZ (Amazon affiliate link)
Read on Kindle: https://amzn.to/3fXSGDu (Amazon affiliate link)
Read the article: https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/what-a-free-private-city-of-the-not-so-distant-future-will-look-like/
Join my email list: https://www.thedailybell.com/welcome-to-the-daily-bell/
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