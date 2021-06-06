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Why Nation-States Will Die-Off in the Information Age
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2130 views • June 06, 2021
Large centralized nation-states may have been useful during the industrial age to protect capital tied up in factories.
But in the age of information, wealth and production are more more mobile.
People are already choosing the best government for them, and nation-states will not survive in a world where they can't take more money than their services are worth.
The nation-state will therefore die-off as more and more jurisdictions offer government as a service, priced to the actual costs, siphoning off the wealth of massive bureaucracies.
Here are my Amazon affiliate links to "The Sovereign Individual: Mastering the Transition to the Information Age":
Book: https://amzn.to/3pr3tsC
Listen to the Audiobook free with an Audible Premium Plus Free Trial: https://amzn.to/3uXrubZ
Read on Kindle: https://amzn.to/3fXSGDu
Read the article: https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/why-nation-states-will-die-off-in-the-information-age/
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#government #politics #informationage #geopoliticaltrends #future #libertarian #anarchocapitalist #sovereign #sovereignindividual
But in the age of information, wealth and production are more more mobile.
People are already choosing the best government for them, and nation-states will not survive in a world where they can't take more money than their services are worth.
The nation-state will therefore die-off as more and more jurisdictions offer government as a service, priced to the actual costs, siphoning off the wealth of massive bureaucracies.
Here are my Amazon affiliate links to "The Sovereign Individual: Mastering the Transition to the Information Age":
Book: https://amzn.to/3pr3tsC
Listen to the Audiobook free with an Audible Premium Plus Free Trial: https://amzn.to/3uXrubZ
Read on Kindle: https://amzn.to/3fXSGDu
Read the article: https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/why-nation-states-will-die-off-in-the-information-age/
Join my email list here: https://www.thedailybell.com/welcome-to-the-daily-bell/
Don't forgot to subscribe on at least one other platform:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/JoeJarvis/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5w5pEG84b9Rw/
Odysee/ LBRY: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@joejarvis:4
#government #politics #informationage #geopoliticaltrends #future #libertarian #anarchocapitalist #sovereign #sovereignindividual
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