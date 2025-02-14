LA BURN-JOB - THERMITE 'DRAGON DRONES'; TRUMP TELLS 'CODE-SPEAK' 1-24-25 PRESS CONFERENCE; LA COUNTY PESTRELLA 'WE DID IT'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thermite 'Dragon Drones' - they definitely are 'a thing' - watch and see - what could a thousand gps-controlled Dragon-Drones do .. in a small window of time even - burn down a city
see also Lahaina - flamethrowers:
pt. 1 flamethrowers helicopters drones - https://www.brighteon.com/d757c5e3-9d10-442d-90fb-05d11a23642b
pt. 2 melted cars metals - https://www.brighteon.com/b81164d4-b0ef-4c28-80e5-3e6c16f32fa9
pt. 3 houses not trees selective fires - https://www.brighteon.com/e6318632-c4c8-47d6-90b8-e489a4de4793
Los Angeles Jan 2025 https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2025/01/bizarre-los-angeles-fires-worst-in.html
and: Dedicated to antichrist - 'Mandeville' ritual: https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2025/01/los-angeles-burndown-dedicated-to.html