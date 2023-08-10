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Lahaina Maui Burn Down 'Controlled Demolition' Tagged With 9/11 Numerology - We Did It.. August 2023 [Pt. 1]
Luke2136
Luke2136
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2384 views • August 10, 2023

see Agenda 21 Burn Down Your Town Pt. 2 & 3 [Brighteon]:

Pt. 2 Geo-Fires Burned Up Melted Cars And Metals - NOT DEW It's Thermite - Watch and See .. [Flamethrowers Maui]

Pt. 3 Geo-Fires Burned Houses Not Trees Selective Fires - NOT DEW It's Flamethrowers - Watch And See - ROTM***

Note this video: this is very practical real world stuff not Star Wars DEW DEW. Lahaina Town is not a large area. Ground teams on foot with hand-held flamethrowers and atv's to get around could do the job in the blink of an all-seeing-eye -- military grade thermite/thermate gels or something similar - that burn extremely hot - used as flamethrower fuel - would easily explain burned cars i.e. melted steel, etc. ---- Besides the use of helicopters and drones - for ground teams however many teams needed for the number of sections the target zone is divided into could make short work of it - blow and go watch it burn (same goes for every area already burned down across the globe). This is very practical real world stuff - no invisible lasers from outer space. There is no DEW. DEW is fake news. DEW is a misdirection to get people to spend all their time and energy chasing phantoms and 'talking crazy talk']

Historic Lahaina Maui Burned To The Ground - Has 9/11 Numerology Attached To Event; Agenda 21 Destroy Old World Order 8-9-23

"Lahaina Maui was there at sundown 8-8-23; by sunrise 8-9-23 it was gone... No one knows exactly how that happened though because no one was there to witness by the time the fire would have actually been engulfing the town. Everyone was evacuated, all roads then closed off, and, next thing anybody knows, Lahaina Town is toast. Burnt toast... Without any doubt the event has been kaballah-tagged with 9/11 numerology... The [clear] message is that this is Hawaii's '9/11'.."

source: https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2023/08/historic-lahaina-maui-burned-to-ground.html

Keywords
false flagclimate changegeoengineeringglobal warmingagenda 21dewmauiwildfireslahainarewildingun2030flamethrowers
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