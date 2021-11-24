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Genocide of native Australians in the Northern Territories
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121 views • November 24, 2021
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5. Genocide of native Australians in the Northern Territories. The nazi government in Australia is using army to force vaccine on the native people.
https://www.brighteon.com/1b6674cf-2220-4db6-b5d7-8c592e0dbfb9
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/7b02ec1f-f562-4e99-8736-95815a7ac751
2. 21 Republicans have exclusively, without ANY Democrats, sponsored a bill that would protect transgenders, making it illegal to disallow sexual monsters from going into any bathroom they wish, forcing Christians to accept tranny culture or be prosecuted, fined and jailed.
https://www.brighteon.com/4c9fa351-9c27-4ac3-937b-d7fbdbdd57c7
3. Rittenhouse & MSM Paid Gaslighters! After the verdict MSM pretends they have been objective from the beginning. They should be sued.
https://www.brighteon.com/28be11ec-bdc7-4c0d-b064-2c83f2c2f949
4. STILL BIRTHS EXPLODING ACROSS CANADA FROM THE COVID VACCINE. 86 CASES IN 6 MONTHS AND ALL WERE FULLY VAXXED:
https://www.brighteon.com/d6972700-3434-4bcf-bb8a-c3ab4c865f8e
5. Genocide of native Australians in the Northern Territories. The nazi government in Australia is using army to force vaccine on the native people.
https://www.brighteon.com/1b6674cf-2220-4db6-b5d7-8c592e0dbfb9
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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