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LGBQT Agenda Sponsored by Republicans - No Help from Democrats for Tranny Agenda!
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79 views • November 24, 2021
https://rumble.com/vpp9ft-live-the-stew-peters-show-broadcast-begins-at-5-pm-central-6-pm-eastern.html
Republicans have exclusively, without ANY Democrats, sponsored a bill that would protect transgenders, making it illegal to disallow sexual monsters from going into any bathroom they wish, forcing Christians to accept tranny culture or be prosecuted, fined and jailed.
Republicans have exclusively, without ANY Democrats, sponsored a bill that would protect transgenders, making it illegal to disallow sexual monsters from going into any bathroom they wish, forcing Christians to accept tranny culture or be prosecuted, fined and jailed.
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