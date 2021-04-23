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Andy's Thoughts - Video 10
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50 views • April 23, 2021
Everything that you wanted to know about the C-19 vaccine but nobody would tell you. For this show I have a series of unrelated videos that I have brought together to help explain exactly what happens when in your body when you take the shot.
It is my hope that this will give you a very good idea of why this shot is so dangerous and that you should avoid taking it despite what the government is saying. Please do your own research, I have included all of the sources that I used plus a few additional articles for your reading pleasure.
I was nervous doing this video. It was my most ambition project so far. In addition, our bedroom is on the other side of the wall and I was trying to be quiet so I didn't wake up my wife as she gets up early for work. Sorry for the hand wringing. I was definitely trying to keep all the balls in the air at the same time. 🙂
Fair Use Disclaimer:
This video is for educational, satire, or demonstration purposes. The video clip(s) shown within are used under the fair use act. I do not own the video(s). Trademarks are owned by the companies who trademarked them.
Links:
Letter from the first video.
Mike Yeadon letter: https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/mmg1sm/ex_pfizer_boss/
Mike Yeadon audio clip: https://drcharlieward.com/dr-mike-yeadon/?utm_content=12498807&;utm_medium=Email&utm_name=Id&utm_source=Actionetics&utm_term=Email
Background article by Mike Yeadon:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/exclusive-former-pfizer-vp-your-government-is-lying-to-you-in-a-way-that-could-lead-to-your-death
The Second Video:
Video: https://rumble.com/vekrxx-tal-zaks-chief-medical-officer-of-moderna-mrna-alters-dna.html
Bombshell: Moderna Chief Medical Officer Admits mRNA Alters DNA
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/bombshell-moderna-chief-medical-officer-admits-mrna-alters-dna/?fbclid=IwAR1QtRjtuzo8g0XjJTi2SrkA0Dn1MMjDojDEEodHflPSNJyX7HZ2cYtmZjw
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, an American-trained microbiologist now living in Germany, says the Covid-19 pandemic is a fraud because it is based on case and death statistics that are 99% false.
https://www.brighteon.com/7a11d611-3d09-4ad7-ad9e-ec16cfb53d59
Link to the English chapter of Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi new book.
https://www.goldegg-verlag.com/goldegg-verlag/wp-content/uploads/corona_unmasked_engl_leseprobe.pdf
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: How The Depopulation COVID Vaccines Will Start Working In 3-6 Months
https://thewashingtonstandard.com/dr-sherri-tenpenny-how-the-depopulation-covid-vaccines-will-start-working-in-3-6-months/
Clay Clark says, "Don't believe me, look it up!" I have provided all of the links above that I used plus a couple that I didn't. Read the articles and decide for yourself
I need your help, please share the video far and wide.
Please Subscribe to my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/AndysThoughts for the latest information when a video drops and share the link with your friends.
Please subscribe to my Rumble channel (https://rumble.com/c/c-717743) and hit the plus button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please subscribe to my Brighteon channel (https://www.brighteon.com/channels/andyfr) and hit the thumbs up button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please leave a comment below, and share any ideas for a future video that you would like to see.
It is my hope that this will give you a very good idea of why this shot is so dangerous and that you should avoid taking it despite what the government is saying. Please do your own research, I have included all of the sources that I used plus a few additional articles for your reading pleasure.
I was nervous doing this video. It was my most ambition project so far. In addition, our bedroom is on the other side of the wall and I was trying to be quiet so I didn't wake up my wife as she gets up early for work. Sorry for the hand wringing. I was definitely trying to keep all the balls in the air at the same time. 🙂
Fair Use Disclaimer:
This video is for educational, satire, or demonstration purposes. The video clip(s) shown within are used under the fair use act. I do not own the video(s). Trademarks are owned by the companies who trademarked them.
Links:
Letter from the first video.
Mike Yeadon letter: https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/mmg1sm/ex_pfizer_boss/
Mike Yeadon audio clip: https://drcharlieward.com/dr-mike-yeadon/?utm_content=12498807&;utm_medium=Email&utm_name=Id&utm_source=Actionetics&utm_term=Email
Background article by Mike Yeadon:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/exclusive-former-pfizer-vp-your-government-is-lying-to-you-in-a-way-that-could-lead-to-your-death
The Second Video:
Video: https://rumble.com/vekrxx-tal-zaks-chief-medical-officer-of-moderna-mrna-alters-dna.html
Bombshell: Moderna Chief Medical Officer Admits mRNA Alters DNA
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/bombshell-moderna-chief-medical-officer-admits-mrna-alters-dna/?fbclid=IwAR1QtRjtuzo8g0XjJTi2SrkA0Dn1MMjDojDEEodHflPSNJyX7HZ2cYtmZjw
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, an American-trained microbiologist now living in Germany, says the Covid-19 pandemic is a fraud because it is based on case and death statistics that are 99% false.
https://www.brighteon.com/7a11d611-3d09-4ad7-ad9e-ec16cfb53d59
Link to the English chapter of Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi new book.
https://www.goldegg-verlag.com/goldegg-verlag/wp-content/uploads/corona_unmasked_engl_leseprobe.pdf
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: How The Depopulation COVID Vaccines Will Start Working In 3-6 Months
https://thewashingtonstandard.com/dr-sherri-tenpenny-how-the-depopulation-covid-vaccines-will-start-working-in-3-6-months/
Clay Clark says, "Don't believe me, look it up!" I have provided all of the links above that I used plus a couple that I didn't. Read the articles and decide for yourself
I need your help, please share the video far and wide.
Please Subscribe to my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/AndysThoughts for the latest information when a video drops and share the link with your friends.
Please subscribe to my Rumble channel (https://rumble.com/c/c-717743) and hit the plus button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please subscribe to my Brighteon channel (https://www.brighteon.com/channels/andyfr) and hit the thumbs up button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please leave a comment below, and share any ideas for a future video that you would like to see.
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