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Andy's Thoughts - Video 10
Andy's Thoughts
Andy's Thoughts
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50 views • April 23, 2021
Everything that you wanted to know about the C-19 vaccine but nobody would tell you. For this show I have a series of unrelated videos that I have brought together to help explain exactly what happens when in your body when you take the shot.

It is my hope that this will give you a very good idea of why this shot is so dangerous and that you should avoid taking it despite what the government is saying. Please do your own research, I have included all of the sources that I used plus a few additional articles for your reading pleasure.

I was nervous doing this video. It was my most ambition project so far. In addition, our bedroom is on the other side of the wall and I was trying to be quiet so I didn't wake up my wife as she gets up early for work. Sorry for the hand wringing. I was definitely trying to keep all the balls in the air at the same time. 🙂

Fair Use Disclaimer:
This video is for educational, satire, or demonstration purposes. The video clip(s) shown within are used under the fair use act. I do not own the video(s). Trademarks are owned by the companies who trademarked them.

Links:
Letter from the first video.
Mike Yeadon letter: https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/mmg1sm/ex_pfizer_boss/

Mike Yeadon audio clip: https://drcharlieward.com/dr-mike-yeadon/?utm_content=12498807&;utm_medium=Email&utm_name=Id&utm_source=Actionetics&utm_term=Email

Background article by Mike Yeadon:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/exclusive-former-pfizer-vp-your-government-is-lying-to-you-in-a-way-that-could-lead-to-your-death

The Second Video:
Video: https://rumble.com/vekrxx-tal-zaks-chief-medical-officer-of-moderna-mrna-alters-dna.html

Bombshell: Moderna Chief Medical Officer Admits mRNA Alters DNA
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/bombshell-moderna-chief-medical-officer-admits-mrna-alters-dna/?fbclid=IwAR1QtRjtuzo8g0XjJTi2SrkA0Dn1MMjDojDEEodHflPSNJyX7HZ2cYtmZjw

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, an American-trained microbiologist now living in Germany, says the Covid-19 pandemic is a fraud because it is based on case and death statistics that are 99% false.
https://www.brighteon.com/7a11d611-3d09-4ad7-ad9e-ec16cfb53d59

Link to the English chapter of Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi new book.
https://www.goldegg-verlag.com/goldegg-verlag/wp-content/uploads/corona_unmasked_engl_leseprobe.pdf

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: How The Depopulation COVID Vaccines Will Start Working In 3-6 Months
https://thewashingtonstandard.com/dr-sherri-tenpenny-how-the-depopulation-covid-vaccines-will-start-working-in-3-6-months/

Clay Clark says, "Don't believe me, look it up!" I have provided all of the links above that I used plus a couple that I didn't. Read the articles and decide for yourself

I need your help, please share the video far and wide.

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Keywords
healthmike yeadondr sucharit bhakdi
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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