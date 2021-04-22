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Microbiologist says Vaccines will Decimate World’s Population
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172290 views • April 22, 2021
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, an American-trained microbiologist now living in Germany, says the Covid-19 pandemic is a fraud because it is based on case and death statistics that are 99% false. He also says that mRNA vaccines are, not only loaded with poisons, they alter the natural immune system in such a way that it will greatly overreact when the victim is exposed later to almost any pathogen including the common flu. They will be attacked by their own immune system, a process known as autoimmune disorder. These attacks are more deadly than the disease itself. Dr. Bhakdi begs people not to take the vaccine, especially if they already have taken a first shot. If they do, he says, they will cause a decimation of the world’s population. 2021 Apr 15 – Source: The New American https://rumble.com/vfpgoh-dr.-bhakdi-interview.html
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This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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