Is Trump a Freemason? Trump Tower 666 - Temple of Baal

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The Trump Chronicles – Part Five – Trump Tower & the Invocation:
http://watchmanscry.com/?p=6550
See also : Did Trump say - "I AM A MASON" (his own words)
https://www.brighteon.com/551a1335-5c39-43e6-b735-f95328c31ade
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m-F3FOkZsog
Nathan Leal - Watchman's Cry