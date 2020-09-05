Did Trump say - "I AM A MASON" (his own words)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
TRUMP ADMITS HE IS PART OF THE MASONIC BROTHERHOOD ON LIVE TV
This is pretty undeniable! Are they fooling Americans and playing both sides of the coin. Yes I believe so my friends. As usual see for yourself and make your own decision.
See Also : Is Trump a Freemason? Trump Tower 666 - Temple of Baal:
https://www.brighteon.com/922aeec7-3610-4024-aebf-fa7ba1cd9b7b
CREDIT TO:
Keith Strongbone Channel:
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2zRECg3YESo
Global Watchmen News