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Dr Andrew Kaufman M.D.: No More Monkey(Pox) Business! [25.05.2022]
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289 views • May 28, 2022
[May 24,2022] Andrew Kaufman M.D. drops logical common sense in a three-step approach to dispel the latest misplaced fears fed by media hype on MonkeyPox. Andy carefully dissects the isolation papers cited by Monkeyplot fear agitators in the mainstream. Dr. Andy concludes by helping people to understand pox skin reactions under the lens of the terrain perspective.
Pinned by creator @DrAndrewKaufman:
A brand new course to get your body tuned up to maximum potential! How the simple act of rehydration can result in major benefits in your life right now, check this out! https://checkout.terrainthefilm.com/the-way-of-water
--
'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
TERRAIN Trailer: Another 'Strike' from Satanic YouTube Today! Part 1/2 [20.02.2022]
Note: I've have it like this from the beginning when this Plan-Demic started from dec 2019 and the worldvide lockdown in march 2020, that if I just can 'wake up' one person once in a while, the goal is reached... There fore I still share small trailers on my YouTube channel no 2.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u3QFqEkg1qWz/
--
The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/
The Viral Delusion Part 3: The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIx9Mbrk659l/
The Viral Delusion Part 4 - AIDS, The Deadly Deception! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1CWUCyNcCrv/
The Viral Delusion Part 5 - Sequencing The 'Virus' Without The 'Virus'! [06.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l0VxeY70Z53a/
--
Medicamentum Authentica by Andrew Kaufman, M.D.
Published May 25, 2022 - 1,537 Views
https://rumble.com/v163lph-no-more-monkey-business-andrew-kaufman-m.d..html
https://rumble.com/c/c-1128483
AndrewKaufmanMD - 3229 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bOd1iiQ9nCbi/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/andrewkaufmanmd/
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/
https://truemedicinelibrary.com/
https://covid-19-myths.com/
https://terrainthefilm.com/
https://truehealingconference.com/
https://truemedicineuniversity.com/
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/consultation-request/
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/shop/
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/product/shilajit-subscription-quarterly/
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/donate/
https://www.facebook.com/andrewkaufmanmd/
https://t.me/medicamentumauthentica/
https://rumble.com/andrewkaufmanmd/
Pinned by creator @DrAndrewKaufman:
A brand new course to get your body tuned up to maximum potential! How the simple act of rehydration can result in major benefits in your life right now, check this out! https://checkout.terrainthefilm.com/the-way-of-water
--
'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
TERRAIN Trailer: Another 'Strike' from Satanic YouTube Today! Part 1/2 [20.02.2022]
Note: I've have it like this from the beginning when this Plan-Demic started from dec 2019 and the worldvide lockdown in march 2020, that if I just can 'wake up' one person once in a while, the goal is reached... There fore I still share small trailers on my YouTube channel no 2.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u3QFqEkg1qWz/
--
The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/
The Viral Delusion Part 3: The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIx9Mbrk659l/
The Viral Delusion Part 4 - AIDS, The Deadly Deception! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1CWUCyNcCrv/
The Viral Delusion Part 5 - Sequencing The 'Virus' Without The 'Virus'! [06.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l0VxeY70Z53a/
--
Medicamentum Authentica by Andrew Kaufman, M.D.
Published May 25, 2022 - 1,537 Views
https://rumble.com/v163lph-no-more-monkey-business-andrew-kaufman-m.d..html
https://rumble.com/c/c-1128483
AndrewKaufmanMD - 3229 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bOd1iiQ9nCbi/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/andrewkaufmanmd/
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/
https://truemedicinelibrary.com/
https://covid-19-myths.com/
https://terrainthefilm.com/
https://truehealingconference.com/
https://truemedicineuniversity.com/
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/consultation-request/
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/shop/
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/product/shilajit-subscription-quarterly/
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/donate/
https://www.facebook.com/andrewkaufmanmd/
https://t.me/medicamentumauthentica/
https://rumble.com/andrewkaufmanmd/
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