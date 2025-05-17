Please support our Sponsors!

Ending DoEd is Unleashing Revolutionary Learning

With Kerry McDonald, Senior Fellow at Foundation for Economic Education

https://fee.org





Perhaps the first question we need to ask is how does one even define 'school improvement'? As the author of “Unschooled” and her new book, “Joyful Learning”, Ms. McDonald will push us to expand our thinking on just what we’re actually trying to accomplish with education… and thus, education reform.

This topic has serious ramifications for families that go beyond just making “better schools” – funded by taxes extracted by often unwilling Americans. To homeschool, for example, brings with it risks such as possible kidnapping by Child Protective Service - as Kerry presented (1) on FreedomHub several years ago (with Michael Ramey from the Parental Rights Foundation). Can or should improvement even be associated with tax dollars, given the presumption behind government schools and the federal Dept. of Education? (The public education system was originally created by Rockefeller and his robber barons, to turn out workers… not thinkers. And especially not critical thinkers.)

Trump seems to agree, saying that with the abolition of most of the federal education department, decent states will exploit their newfound freedom and improve educational outcomes. Ms. McDonald is working with parents and teachers across the nation to help develop better schools and better curricula.

There are already some good models to pull from, too. For example, there are the student-led learning successes of the Montessori and Waldorf Schools, and more radical (and successful) models like unschooling. Looking back, it seems that Future Shock author Alvin Toffler was correct when he said, "The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn."

People are waking up to the fact that much of what they have been taught are lies… from our history (“his-story”), to our medical model, to the very nature of our being. All of this will have to be ‘unlearned, corrected, and re-learned.’ This is huge.

Education reform will require some deep thinking. In her new book, Ms. McDonald helps parents think in this more child-centered fashion. This isn’t about teaching for better test scores. It’s about teaching people, both little and big, to think critically instead of simply memorizing mostly useless facts. Besides, everybody now has access to AI, so we really do need to rethink all of this. How about bringing the ARTS back into schools? Art classes were shown to be critical in helping children’s brains develop in a more balanced way, and isn’t balance something we could use more of?

Ms. McDonald thinks, writes, and speaks on education reform daily, via FEE, her own LiberatED Podcast, the State Policy Network (where she handles Ed policy), the Cato Institute - where she’s an adjunct scholar, and as a Forbes contributor.

1) https://www.brighteon.com/0f9acef6-5ae3-4908-a951-cd787729e45c