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FHWG Kerry McDonald of FEE & Michael Ramey of Parental Rights - Child Protective Services threat to Your Parental Rights
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16 views • September 23, 2019
What are your Rights as a parent? Make sure you know them and that you exert them. This webinar does a deep dive on the topic. It will open your eyes to a lot of the abuse that is taking place in the Country.
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