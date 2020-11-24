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Ep. 2336b - Extreme Panic In [DC], We Are At A Crossroads In The History Of Our Civilization
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Ep. 2336b - Extreme Panic In [DC], We Are At
A Crossroads In The History Of Our Civilization. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/90c890a4-49c5-4dcd-a78d-786095021ffc The [DS]/[CB] are panicking, Trump and the patriots are ready to produce the evidence of voter fraud, this is going to rock the nation and give Trump the leverage he needs. This about bringing down their system, enacting a system which allows free transparent elections and allowing the people to decide who their leader is going to be. The dictators are being exposed, the leaders around the globe are being exposed. The entire system is about to come down around them. Published On November 24th, 2020.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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qanonpolitical newsthe x22 report
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