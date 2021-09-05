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How Toxic Pollution Becomes a Virus
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41 views • September 05, 2021
You Gotta Love Dr. Thomas Cowan
Found so many parallels to Walt Disney's Chicken Little from 1943. Chicken Little = politicians AND Foxy Loxy is ANY Military Industrial Complex.
Put this video together with the cure for covid https://www.brighteon.com/be47aea6-65bc-4ba3-b8d6-ee7b1f107209 and nearly every television show.
The results are clear. We just get arguments and no action.
If you have a will to live, you will find the truth and the strength to expose the demons. It's urgent, we've lost so many and so much already.
Found so many parallels to Walt Disney's Chicken Little from 1943. Chicken Little = politicians AND Foxy Loxy is ANY Military Industrial Complex.
Put this video together with the cure for covid https://www.brighteon.com/be47aea6-65bc-4ba3-b8d6-ee7b1f107209 and nearly every television show.
The results are clear. We just get arguments and no action.
If you have a will to live, you will find the truth and the strength to expose the demons. It's urgent, we've lost so many and so much already.
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