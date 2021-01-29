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Plandemic PsyOp Is Falling Apart - There's a cure for COVID - Vaccine is Unnecessary
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321 views • January 29, 2021
Excerpt from the latest episode of the Highwire. https://thehighwire.com/videos/unmasking-common-sense/
"The wall of silence and coercion that has propped up a corrupt, and yes murderous, vaccine industry will hopefully now be dismantled by everyday physicians and patients who have awakened to the “biggest lie,” and are beginning to say, “Yes, Virginia, antibiotics and other antimicrobials do treat viruses.”
https://www.jpands.org/jpands2503.htm
Anyone curious about Trump's use of HCQ and why neither he nor Biden will lead ?
NO ONE HAD TO DIE
Trump fit the controversy that was necessary to distract us from the true agenda. What impact will baby boomer deaths have on state pension and SS obligations?
Have a look at Shadowgate - https://www.bitchute.com/video/UGD2jPwa3KYi/
Mass surveillance of people in power and influence has a higher purpose. Government and corporations don't care what we buy or what we like.
"The wall of silence and coercion that has propped up a corrupt, and yes murderous, vaccine industry will hopefully now be dismantled by everyday physicians and patients who have awakened to the “biggest lie,” and are beginning to say, “Yes, Virginia, antibiotics and other antimicrobials do treat viruses.”
https://www.jpands.org/jpands2503.htm
Anyone curious about Trump's use of HCQ and why neither he nor Biden will lead ?
NO ONE HAD TO DIE
Trump fit the controversy that was necessary to distract us from the true agenda. What impact will baby boomer deaths have on state pension and SS obligations?
Have a look at Shadowgate - https://www.bitchute.com/video/UGD2jPwa3KYi/
Mass surveillance of people in power and influence has a higher purpose. Government and corporations don't care what we buy or what we like.
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