Underwater phone EMF test
Published 16 hours ago

I'm not a scientist but beware that safety of mobile phones is based on similar tests: a non-living dummy head filled with liquid. Safety standards are based on heating effects only... no other biological effects are considered...
Studies were done finding all kinds of biological effects, but they do not use these results for determining safety standards. (So it's like for example buying a car: they say to you: the motor works good, the tires are new, but they hide the fact that the brakes are gone and the seats are covered with cancer causing fabric).
There is no skull in my tests, the glass is a substitute, and like in this test, EMF likely gets into your brain, and there is no skull on your hands, or breasts, etc, and some veins are almost level with your skin.

SAR (Specific Absorption Rate), how the industry determines safety,
can be seen here:
https://youtu.be/rDmQkM1VQKY

EEVblog:
https://youtu.be/HZ21DX9kA7c

I didn't use salt in the water. It is said that salt improves shielding somewhat. Maybe interesting if you wanna do more tests.

More underwater tests (different ones) can be seen in the second half of this video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bX97CORN6RfS/

Cornet:
http://www.radmeters.com/Cornet-ED88TPlus.html
 https://www.geotellurique.fr/detecteurs-toutes-frequences/1168-754-mesureur-champs-electromagnetiques-hautes-et-basses-frequences-cornet-ed88tplus2-.html#/124-modele-standard

New Esmog Spion:
https://www.esmog-shop.com/messtechnik/endotronic/

