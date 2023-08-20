Mouse study (part 1/3) -- Battery powered EMF tests & shielding tests

USB to PS2 PS/2 Cable Converter Adapter (brandname: Valueline)Before I had this adapter, I fried a mouse, probably because I was using a cheap smaller adapter of 3$, so I advice you to buy one like I'm using in this video.
Sony ICF-P26:
https://www.sony.com/electronics/radios/icf-p26
Gigahertz ME3851A:
https://gigahertz-solutions.com/Measurement/Low-Frequency
https://www.geotellurique.fr/6-detecteurs-basses-frequences
https://safelivingtechnologies.com/emf-meters
https://www.vitalitools.nl/
Cornet:
https://www.radmeters.com/Cornet-ED88TPlus5G2.html
https://www.geotellurique.fr/detecteurs-toutes-frequences/1168-754-mesureur-champs-electromagnetiques-hautes-et-basses-frequences-cornet-ed88tplus2-.html#/124-modele-standard
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.