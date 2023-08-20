Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mouse study (part 1/3) -- Battery powered EMF tests & shielding tests
channel image
Merializer
5 Subscribers
75 views
Published Yesterday

USB to PS2 PS/2 Cable Converter Adapter (brandname: Valueline)Before I had this adapter, I fried a mouse, probably because I was using a cheap smaller adapter of 3$, so I advice you to buy one like I'm using in this video.

Sony ICF-P26:
https://www.sony.com/electronics/radios/icf-p26

Gigahertz ME3851A:
https://gigahertz-solutions.com/Measurement/Low-Frequency
 https://www.geotellurique.fr/6-detecteurs-basses-frequences
 https://safelivingtechnologies.com/emf-meters
 https://www.vitalitools.nl/

Cornet:
https://www.radmeters.com/Cornet-ED88TPlus5G2.html
 https://www.geotellurique.fr/detecteurs-toutes-frequences/1168-754-mesureur-champs-electromagnetiques-hautes-et-basses-frequences-cornet-ed88tplus2-.html#/124-modele-standard

Keywords
emfradiationradiofrequencieswaterstudyelectromagneticrfmagneticibmsonymicebatterymouseshieldingehsemielectrosmogdirty electricitygigahertzkensingtonme3851aradio wave sicknesslogitechkhz

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket